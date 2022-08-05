Russia says it killed US-trained opposition fighters in Syria

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its air force had “destroyed” a group of U.S.-trained opposition fighters in Syria on Aug. 4.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.
Russian forces have helped Moscow’s ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to turn the tide against anti-government rebels, some of them backed by the United States or Turkey, in a civil war that has lasted over a decade.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.