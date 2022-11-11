scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Russia says it has completed Kherson withdrawal: report

Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were "futile" in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson. (AP File Photo)

Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported.

In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro river. It said the withdrawal was completed by 0500 Moscow time (0200 GMT) on Friday morning.

The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:32:05 pm
Heat wave fear prompts farmers in Punjab to begin wheat sowing early this year

