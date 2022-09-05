scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

Dozens of Russian independent media outlets were banned as a result, while other announced halting any reporting related to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has barred media to report anything against Russia or its war against Ukraine. (REUTERS/FILE)

A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups.

The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia’s grinding military campaign in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s effort to silence critics of what it calls a “special military operation”.

Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the newspaper, called the ruling on Monday “political” and “not having the slightest legal basis,” and he promised to contest it.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media and internet regulator, petitioned the court to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s licence, accusing it of failing to submit the newsroom charter to authorities on time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Novaya Gazeta announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the military action in Ukraine.

Its team, however, launched a new project, Novaya Gazeta Europe, from abroad, criticising the operation in Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbour.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed alleged disparaging of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Dozens of Russian independent media outlets were banned as a result, while other announced halting any reporting related to Ukraine.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:04:13 pm
Next Story

Hijab ban case: Supreme Court to hear batch of 23 petitions again on September 7

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement