Russia downs 660 Ukrainian drones in one night, says Moscow; chemical plant hit in one of war’s biggest aerial assaults

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russian air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones in a major nighttime attack on 12 Russian regions as well as the Russia-held Crimean peninsula.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 26, 2026 02:01 PM IST First published on: Jun 26, 2026 at 01:12 PM IST
Ukraine Russia droneThick plumes of smoke with flames rise from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Reuters)

Russia said it intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight across 12 regions, annexed Crimea and the Black and Azov Seas in what appears to be one of the largest drone attacks on Russian territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began more than four years ago, news agency Associated Press reported

The massive overnight barrage targeted multiple regions deep inside Russia, including areas south of Moscow, as Ukraine intensified its campaign against military logistics, energy infrastructure and industrial facilities that support Russia’s war effort. Russian officials said one woman was injured in the strikes, while reports from independent media suggested a major chemical plant caught fire, although those claims were not officially confirmed.

The attack comes as Ukraine expands its long-range drone campaign aimed at disrupting Russian fuel supplies, slowing military logistics and increasing the economic cost of the war. Analysts say Kyiv has increasingly shifted from targeting frontline positions to striking factories, refineries, transport routes and ammunition production facilities deep inside Russian territory.

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Russia says 660 drones intercepted

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed or intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight across 12 Russian regions, as well as over annexed Crimea and the Azov and Black Seas.

Russian state news agency TASS described it as the largest Ukrainian drone attack of the year, while AP noted it appeared to be among the biggest aerial assaults on Russian soil since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 47 drones were shot down while approaching the Russian capital, adding that no casualties or damage were reported inside Moscow.

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Chemical plant reportedly targeted again

The heaviest reported damage occurred in Novomoskovsk, around 200 kilometres south of Moscow in the Tula region.

Regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said an industrial facility, electricity infrastructure and a private home were damaged, while one woman suffered injuries.

Russian independent outlet Astra and several Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that the Azot chemical plant caught fire after being struck. The facility has previously been identified by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an important supplier for Russia’s explosives industry. The plant, one of Russia’s largest producers of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers, was also targeted earlier this month.

The Associated Press said it could not independently verify reports of fires at the chemical plant or a nearby hydroelectric facility, and Russian authorities have not officially confirmed those claims.

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Ukraine intensifies campaign against Russian logistics

The latest assault reflects Ukraine’s growing strategy of targeting the infrastructure that sustains Russia’s military rather than focusing solely on battlefield positions.

Kyiv has dramatically expanded long-range drone operations this year, repeatedly striking oil refineries, fuel depots, ports, rail infrastructure and industrial facilities across Russia. In several cases, Ukrainian forces have launched repeat attacks against the same facilities within days or weeks, complicating repair efforts and disrupting production.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly caused power outages in Sevastopol in Russian-controlled Crimea and damaged multiple energy facilities across central and southern Russia.

Military analysts say the campaign is designed to strain Russian logistics, reduce fuel supplies and force Moscow to divert air-defence assets away from the front lines.

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War of attrition expands beyond the battlefield

The growing use of long-range drones by both sides underscores how the conflict has increasingly become a war of logistics and industrial capacity.

While Russia continues missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, Ukraine has responded by extending the battlefield hundreds of kilometres into Russian territory, targeting facilities that support Moscow’s military operations.

The latest wave of attacks suggests Kyiv intends to maintain pressure on Russia’s industrial and logistical network even as fighting continues along the front lines.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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