Monday, December 14, 2020
Russia repeats 91.4% efficacy rate in new Covid-19 vaccine data

Of the 78 cases, 62 occurred among participants who had received a placebo, the researchers said.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: December 14, 2020 7:30:57 pm
coronavirus vaccine, corona vaccine, covid 19 vaccine india, Pfizer vaccine news, astrazeneca vaccine update, russia vaccine update, covid 19 vaccine update, novavax vaccine, UAE vaccine, oxford vaccine newsSputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). (File)

Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4% effective in providing protection from COVID-19.

The new results are based on data from 22,714 participants in the trial, and were published after 78 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported among the group, researchers at the Gamaleya Institute said in a statement made on Monday with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the shot.

The findings are crucial for India, where the vaccine is being tested on humans in mid- to late-stage trials by Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

