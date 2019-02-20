Toggle Menu
Putin: We’ll target USA if Washington deploys missiles in Europehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/russia-putin-target-usa-if-washington-deploys-missiles-europe-nuclear-weapons-5593171/

Putin: We’ll target USA if Washington deploys missiles in Europe

In his toughest remarks yet on a potential new arms race, Putin said Russia was not seeking confrontation and would not take the first step to deploy missiles in response to Washington's decision this month to quit a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)

Russia will respond to any US deployment of short or intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe by targeting not only the countries where they are stationed, but the United States itself, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

In his toughest remarks yet on a potential new arms race, Putin said Russia was not seeking confrontation and would not take the first step to deploy missiles in response to Washington’s decision this month to quit a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty.

But he said that Russia’s reaction to any deployment would be resolute and that US policy-makers, some of whom he said were obsessed with US exceptionalism, should calculate the risks before taking any steps.

“It’s their right to think how they want. But can they count? I’m sure they can. Let them count the speed and the range of the weapons systems we are developing,” Putin told Russia’s political elite to strong applause.

Advertising

“Russia will be forced to create and deploy types of weapons which can be used not only in respect of those territories from which the direct threat to us originates, but also in respect of those territories where the centres of decision-making are located,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 British Finance Minister says no-deal Brexit would be 'mutual calamity'
2 Kim Jong Un or Donald Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders' hairdos for free
3 China closes Tibet to foreigners for sensitive anniversaries