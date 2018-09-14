Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Russia: Pussy Riot activist hospitalised due to medicine poisoning

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn't comment further. Friends insisted that Verzilov hadn't been taking medications or using drugs.

By: AP | Moscow | Published: September 14, 2018 1:06:38 am
In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, Pyotr Verzilov invading the pitch, runs away as a steward tries to stop him during the France and Croatia 2018 World Cup final match in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Doctors say a hospitalized member of protest group Pussy Riot may have been poisoned by an overdose of medication. Independent news website Meduza reported Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov’s doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. The report did not specify the substance.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn’t comment further. Friends insisted that Verzilov hadn’t been taking medications or using drugs. Verzilov has been hospitalized in Moscow since Tuesday.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July’s World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers. Speaking to The AP last week, Verzilov said, “Public protest in Russia is the only way to actually change anything.”

