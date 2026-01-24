Russia presses territorial demands as Ukraine, US and Moscow hold first three-way talks since invasion

Elderly people stand in line under a snow storm to receive a free hot meal from the Saint'Egidio Christian community volunteers in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Ukraine, Russia and the United States have begun their first three-way talks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but Russia has reiterated its demand that Kyiv cede territory, casting doubt on the prospects of an early ceasefire, The Guardian reported.

The talks, held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, mark the highest-level engagement between the three sides since the war began, even as the Kremlin maintained what western officials have described as “maximalist” demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the discussions were taking place at “negotiator level” and described the format as unprecedented in recent years. “The format is happening for the first time in a long time,” he said, adding that Kyiv’s delegation “knows what to do”.

Russia sent a delegation led by its military intelligence chief, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, signalling a focus on military and security issues rather than political compromise.

US mediation and Moscow talks

The Abu Dhabi meeting follows a seventh round of talks in Moscow between US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions focused on Russia’s territorial demands and Ukraine’s insistence on security guarantees.

In this photo provided by Ukraine’s 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a local resident passes by the burning house following Russia’s shelling in the Druzhkivka direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Zelenskyy said postwar security arrangements with Washington were being discussed after his meeting with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kremlin reiterates demand on Donbas

As negotiations began, the Kremlin again insisted that Ukraine must withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region for the war to end.

“Russia’s position is well known,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. “The Ukrainian armed forces have to leave the territory of the Donbas. This is a very important condition.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov rejected any settlement that preserved Ukraine’s current leadership. “Any settlement proposal founded on the primary goal of preserving the current Nazi regime is completely unacceptable to us,” he said.

European officials expressed doubts about Moscow’s willingness to compromise. A German government spokesperson warned that a peace deal that merely paused fighting could allow Russia to regroup.

“Nothing would be gained if a peace agreement only gave Russia breathing space,” he said, stressing the need for credible security guarantees.

Zelenskyy said the future status of Russian-occupied land remained unresolved but indicated that peace proposals were “nearly ready”. He reiterated that Ukraine would not surrender territory it has defended since 2022.

Russia, which occupies about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, has also demanded that Kyiv abandon its ambition to join Nato and reject any future Nato troop presence on Ukrainian soil.

Speaking after meeting Zelenskyy in Davos, Trump said the Ukrainian leader wanted to end the war. “I had a good meeting,” he said, adding that both Putin and Zelenskyy would be “stupid” not to reach a deal.

The Abu Dhabi talks are expected to continue for two days, though it remains unclear whether Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet face to face.