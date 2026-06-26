Russia preparing ‘provocation’ against Poland or Baltic States to test NATO: Report

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, sources cited by the Guardian have said that Moscow may now be preparing a possible “provocation” involving the Baltic states or Poland to test the cohesion of the NATO alliance. According to the report, the potential move comes amid Ukraine’s long-range strikes on targets closer to Moscow and St Petersburg, adding pressure.

A Guardian report, quoting Latvian intelligence, said that there are indications of the Russian military preparing provocations against Baltic states or Poland.

“We see indications that Russia is preparing military provocations against the Baltic countries or Poland,” Latvian intelligence said.