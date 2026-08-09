Russia explores possible rail route to India amid Strait of Hormuz risks: What we know

Russia eyes rail route to India to bypass Strait of Hormuz risks (Image generated using AI)

Russia is exploring the possibility of creating a railway route to the Indian Ocean, with access to India among the options being considered, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with TASS.

Khusnullin said a rail link could help reduce risks linked to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz, and suggested possible routes through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. He added that “any options providing access to India are acceptable.”

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, while the Bosphorus connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara. Turkiye, which controls the Bosphorus, has said the strait remains open despite the heightened concerns.