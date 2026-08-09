Russia explores possible rail route to India amid Strait of Hormuz risks: What we know

Russian Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin said a rail link to the Indian Ocean could be explored, with possible routes through Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan offering access to India.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Russia eyes rail route to India to bypass Strait of Hormuz risks (Image generated using AI)Russia eyes rail route to India to bypass Strait of Hormuz risks (Image generated using AI)
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Russia is exploring the possibility of creating a railway route to the Indian Ocean, with access to India among the options being considered, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with TASS.

Khusnullin said a rail link could help reduce risks linked to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz, and suggested possible routes through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. He added that “any options providing access to India are acceptable.”

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, while the Bosphorus connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara. Turkiye, which controls the Bosphorus, has said the strait remains open despite the heightened concerns.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that Russia’s construction industry currently needs long-term financing to support its growth and development.

“The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more,” he told TASS.

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The move comes amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, which has raised concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. “Roughly 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of LNG shipments transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” TASS reported.

On August 7, India and Russia reviewed their cooperation in key sectors during the 12th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation, held in New Delhi.

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The meeting, held under the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, focused on progress in areas including modernization, mining, fertilizers and railway transport.

Both sides welcomed new areas of cooperation in railway transport, including railway infrastructure, the Vande Bharat train project and signalling equipment. The two countries also discussed cooperation in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAVs), 3D printing, production of Russia’s SJ-100 regional aircraft and aero-engines.

Russia’s international rail network

According to the Federal Passenger Company (FPC), the national passenger rail carrier of the Russian Federation, the company operates 40 international long-distance routes connecting Russia with 19 countries across Europe and Asia.

These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, China, Mongolia, North Korea, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Moldova.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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