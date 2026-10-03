Plague in Russia? Lab worker dies in Siberia, hospital quarantined

Plague case In Russia raises alarm. (Representational/File Photo)

Health authorities in Russia’s Irkutsk region, in Siberia, have placed nearly 200 people under medical observation after a laboratory worker died of plague, according to The Moscow Times. The newspaper cited Russian media and a statement on Friday by Alexei Tsydenov, head of the neighbouring Republic of Buryatia, who confirmed the woman’s death.

Irkutsk officials had so far called the illness only a “particularly dangerous infection”. Tsydenov said the woman died of plague but did not revealed details. Media outlets have described the suspected infection as pneumonic plague. The Moscow Times reported that Governor Igor Kobzev did not mention the woman’s death in his own statement on Friday.