Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Britain has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions.

The Queen's state funeral will be UK's first in more than half a century, with former Prime Minister Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country’s Rohingya community.

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

A host of world leaders from U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain’s largest diplomatic gatherings in years.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:09:04 pm
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Dates, what to expect

