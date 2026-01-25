Russia monitoring US’ Golden Dome plan, Trump’s Greenland push, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration has said that it is attentively monitoring the United States’ plan to build a Golden Dome missile defense shield, including US President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland, the Kremlin said on Sunday, Reuters repoted.

In a statement to Russian state television, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioned the shield’s objective and posed questions which aimed at the nature of threats which the dome would deter.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Sunday said, “What kind of dome will it be? What threats ‌will it be designed ‌against? ‍I ⁠have ​no doubt that ⁠our military will ⁠closely monitor and analyse these ‌plans.”

The Golden Dome shield programme, first ordered by Trump in January last year, aims to create a network of over hundred satellites in order to detect, track and potentially intercept missiles being fired at the United States. The programme aims to block threats from China, Russia and other countries.

Trump had last year said that the dome will “protect our homeland” and it will cost around $175 billion, and will become functional by the end of his term in January 2029.

The US president had said, “Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology.” Trump has softened his stance to acquire Greenland after he announced that he will not impose the threatened 10% tariff on eight European countries and will not send military to forcefully acquire the territory.

Russia has rejected Trump’s accusations that Moscow and Beijing would eventually take over Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark. However, President Trump has clarified in a Fox Business Network interview on Thursday that the details of a US agreement over Greenland were still being worked out.

At the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Republican leader said, “It’s really being negotiated ​now, the details of it. But essentially it’s total access. There’s no end, there’s no time limit.”

(with inputs from Reuters)