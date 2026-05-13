Russia assures it will fulfil energy pacts with India despite global tensions

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has assured India that Moscow will continue to fulfil all its energy commitments despite what he described as “unfair and dishonest competition” targeting Russian exports.
Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Lavrov said Russia would ensure India’s energy interests do not get affected and accused the United States of attempting to dominate global energy markets and disrupt Russian supply chains. Lavrov praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “one of the most energetic leaders” globally and reaffirmed the strength of India-Russia ties.
Speaking to broadcaster RT India ahead of his visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Lavrov said Russia would ensure that India’s energy interests remain protected. “I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer,” he said. “We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements.”
Lavrov stressed that Russia had “never failed to fulfil its obligations” to India or other partners in the energy sector. He highlighted the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu as a flagship Indo-Russian project and said cooperation on new power units was continuing. “India needs more. We continue supplying hydrocarbons such as gas, oil, and coal,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever known.” According to Lavrov, Modi was focused on strengthening India’s sovereignty across sectors including defence, economy and culture.
Lavrov repeatedly underlined the depth of India-Russia ties, saying there was ‘no scenario’ in which relations between the two countries would diverge. “A situation where our paths diverge simply does not exist – it is unthinkable,” he said, describing the relationship as rooted in friendship.
Referring to the popular slogan “Hindi-Rusi bhai bhai”, Lavrov said it had become part of Russian culture, adding that Indian cinema and actors such as Raj Kapoor remained hugely popular across Russia.
At the same time, Lavrov accused the United States of trying to dominate global energy markets and force Russian firms like Lukoil and Rosneft out of international supply chains. “The United States has adopted doctrinal documents proclaiming that it must dominate global energy markets,” Lavrov was quoted as saying in the interview by Al Jazeera. “They want to bring every significant energy supply route under their control”, he added.
Lavrov is scheduled to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 14-15 alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
The meeting comes at a time when BRICS members remain divided over the ongoing West Asia conflict and the Strait of Hormuz crisis. India has been navigating a diplomatic balancing act as tensions involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the United States continue to reshape regional geopolitics.
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