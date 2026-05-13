Russia assures it will fulfil energy pacts with India despite global tensions

Lavrov stressed that Russia had "never failed to fulfil its obligations" to India or other partners in the energy sector. (Photo Credits: AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has assured India that Moscow will continue to fulfil all its energy commitments despite what he described as “unfair and dishonest competition” targeting Russian exports.

Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Lavrov said Russia would ensure India’s energy interests do not get affected and accused the United States of attempting to dominate global energy markets and disrupt Russian supply chains. Lavrov praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “one of the most energetic leaders” globally and reaffirmed the strength of India-Russia ties.

India’s interests ‘will not suffer’

Speaking to broadcaster RT India ahead of his visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Lavrov said Russia would ensure that India’s energy interests remain protected. “I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer,” he said. “We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements.”