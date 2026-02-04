Russia launches record missile barrage on Ukraine’s power grid ahead of peace talks

Firefighters put out the fire in an apartment house following a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Russia launched a significant attack overnight on Ukraine on Tuesday (Feb 3), with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Moscow of breaking its commitment to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

The attack, which wounded 10 people, included hundreds of drones and 32 ballistic missiles that targeted Ukraine’s power grid, leaving thousands without heating in freezing temperatures.

Russia’s missile salvo comes as both countries prepared for more talks on ending Moscow’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader said that the bombardment aiming at the power grid was a part of Moscow’s ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years.

“Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorise people is more important to Russia than diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said.