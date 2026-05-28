Russia to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, signs an agreement

Construction is set to begin in 2027, with the first reactor expected to be ready by early 2034, as per Satkaliyev. (Image AI generated)

Russia agreed on Thursday to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, with a $16.5 billion investment, according to Reuters.

Kazakhstan is the largest country in Central Asia, which is the biggest producer of uranium, and has been debating the idea of nuclear power for nearly two decades. Moscow has also signed an agreement to provide export credit to Kazakhstan, as per the report.

According to the report, the country held a referendum in 2024, in which citizens voted in favour of building the plant, and the village of Ulken, ​on the ​shores of Lake Balkhash in the southeast of ⁠the country, was selected for that.