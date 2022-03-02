Russia working on ‘humanitarian corridor’ for safe passage of Indians, says envoy

A day after an Indian student was killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the new Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said that Moscow is working on making a “humanitarian corridor” for safe passage of Indians through the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Alipov, who arrived in Delhi a couple of days ago, is the ambassador-designate and has not yet presented his credential to the Indian President. But, in his first briefing on Wednesday in the wake of the crisis, the Russian envoy said Russia is launching a “humanitarian corridor” through Russian territory so that Indians have a secure passage and can be evacuated from the conflict zone.

This follows New Delhi conveying its concerns to both Russian and Ukrainian authorities about Indians stuck in the conflict zone. According to estimates, about 4,000 Indians—mostly students in medical colleges—are stuck in the eastern and north-eastern parts of Ukraine, close to the Russian border.

To convey India’s concern, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had called the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday to reiterate the demand for urgent safe passage of Indian nationals still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action was undertaken by Indian ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine.

“We have reiterated our demand not just in Delhi but also in Moscow and Kyiv to diplomatic and military authorities of both countries,” Shringla said.

Sources said the “deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern” and “the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority” for the government.

“We had already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian embassies the pressing requirement of safe passage for Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones. This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals,” a source said.

“From the Indian side, preparations for evacuation have been in place for some time now. An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle,” the source added.

Kharkiv is about 40 km from the Ukraine-Russia border. Therefore, sources said, “it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently”.

Six days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India’s worst fears came true when a 21-year-old Indian medical student in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv near the Russian border was killed on Tuesday, marking the country’s first casualty in the war.

Indian officials identified the victim as Naveen S G, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University who hailed from Chalageri village in Karnataka’s Haveri district. They said he was killed during shelling. But a former hostel mate of Naveen in Kharkiv cited other members of the student community there as saying that he was hit in firing by the Russian army outside a grocery store.