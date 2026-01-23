skip to content
Ukrainians left freezing as Russia hits power grid while trilateral talks get underway in UAE

Ukraine has endured two weeks of temperatures between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius

January 23, 2026 10:00 PM IST First published on: Jan 23, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a local resident passes by the burning house following Russia's shelling in the Druzhkivka direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state grid operator, has said that most parts of the country were facing emergency power outages following Russia’s latest aerial assault.

The overall energy situation has “significantly” deteriorated, Ukrenergo said, adding that several power generation ‌facilities are undergoing emergency repairs.

“The ‌equipment is operating at the limits of its capabilities,” it ‌said, adding that power blocks were carrying a “tremendous” overload due to earlier damage from Russian strikes.

Workers repair the destroyed DTEK company’s power plant after a recent Russian missile attack on the country’s energy system in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)

‘Humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine’

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power producer, said the country is nearing a “humanitarian catastrophe” after months of Russian airstrikes on energy systems.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent months, leaving residents without heating or power in freezing winter temperatures.

The capital Kyiv and surrounding regions are among the most affected, authorities say, and Kyiv’s mayor urged residents to leave temporarily if they have somewhere else to go.

“We need an energy ceasefire. A ceasefire on the energy assets,” Timchenko said. “How can you talk about peace and (keep) attacking people, and knowing that people are freezing? How can these things go in parallel?”

Ukraine has endured two weeks of temperatures between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, he said, with Russia striking gas transportation, storage and production facilities.

“We are close to a humanitarian catastrophe,” Timchenko said. “People get power for 3-4 hours, then a 10- to 15-hour break. We have apartment blocks without heat for weeks already.”

Snow covers the Orthodox Monastery of Caves and the city park hills in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, as Ukraine was hit by severe frosts amid regular Russian air attacks against the country’s energy sector that leave people without power, heating and water. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

EU to send generators to Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to battle the punishing cold amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the European Union said on Friday that the 447 generators will be delivered to the country to “restore power to hospitals, shelters and critical services”.

Trilateral talks in UAE

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States have begun in Abu Dhabi. The trilateral talks, the first of its kind engagement brings together representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Gen Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. The Ukrainian team will by led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and former defence minister, Rustem Umerov.

According to the UAE Foreign Ministry, the talks are scheduled to continue over the next two days.

