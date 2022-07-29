Russia has not fixed a date for space station withdrawal – agencies

July 29, 2022 6:42:40 pm
Russia has not set a date for its withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS), Russian news agencies quoted the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency as saying on Friday.
Yury Borisov, the newly appointed Roscosmos head, told Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week that Roscosmos had decided it will leave the ISS “after 2024”.
“We are starting the exit process. Whether it will be in the middle of 2024 or 2025, it all depends on the condition and working capacity of the ISS. But the fact we will start doing this is no secret,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Borisov as saying on Friday in an interview on state TV.
The space station, which was launched in 1998, has been continuously occupied since November 2000 under an U.S.-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier this month, Roscosmos and NASA signed a new deal to take each other’s astronauts to the space station, now one of the last links of cooperation between the United States and Russia as tensions flare over the war in Ukraine.
A senior NASA official has told Reuters that Russia’s departure from the ISS would be less imminent that Moscow was indicating earlier.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Gardner stars as Australia overcome India
I am a victim of conspiracy, says Partha Chatterjee
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will face Pooran’s men at Brian Lara Stadium
Tara Sutaria thanks her ‘favourite’ Arjun Kapoor for biryani and gulab jamun
Another MiG-21 crash: India’s fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
HC directs Maharashtra to set up panel to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings
CWG boxing: Thapa outpunches Pakistan’s Baloch, sails into Round of 16
Nigeria left in lurch without kits at CWG. They send SOS to an English sportswear firm to design and stitch kits in record time
Muharram 2022: Know about the date, history, and significance
777 Charlie starts streaming on Voot Select, Rakshit Shetty is ‘excited to bring it to a larger audience’
Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week
Abolishing voting rights of international players: MCA refers matter to legal panel
Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Salman Khan for Godfather. See photo
SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022