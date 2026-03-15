‘Russia exploiting war in Middle East,’ says Zelensky as Moscow launches fresh barrage targeting Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of exploiting the war in the Middle East to cause “even greater destruction” in Europe, in Ukraine.

He said that his country needed air defense missiles, especially the ones “capable of countering ballistic threats, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world”.

“Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine. This is why we must be fully aware of the real level of the threat and prepare accordingly, namely: in Europe, we need to develop the production of air defense missiles – especially those capable of countering ballistic threats – as well as all other systems necessary to truly protect lives, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world,” the Ukrainian leader said.