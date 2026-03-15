‘Russia exploiting war in Middle East,’ says Zelensky as Moscow launches fresh barrage targeting Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of exploiting the war in the Middle East to cause “even greater destruction” in Europe, in Ukraine.
He said that his country needed air defense missiles, especially the ones “capable of countering ballistic threats, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world”.
“Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine. This is why we must be fully aware of the real level of the threat and prepare accordingly, namely: in Europe, we need to develop the production of air defense missiles – especially those capable of countering ballistic threats – as well as all other systems necessary to truly protect lives, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world,” the Ukrainian leader said.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the massive Russian attack are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions. All necessary services are involved. The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but… pic.twitter.com/ddqRUmQFkt
Zelensky’s remarks came after Russia launched aerial attacks on Ukraine on Saturday (Mar 14), killing at least six people.
He said that Russia, in the latest barrage, fired around 500 types of drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted by the country’s air defence systems, but caused significant damage.
“Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the massive Russian attack are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions. All necessary services are involved. The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses. As of now, four people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Many people have been injured, and some are still seeking medical assistance,” Zelensky said in a post on X.
“Over the course of the night, the Russians launched around 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. There were 13 ballistic missiles alone, and the total number of missiles in this attack was 68. According to preliminary data, 58 of them were intercepted by our air defense system,” he said.
Russia is supplying Shahed drones to Iran, says Zelensky
Zelensky said that Russia was supplying Iran with Shahed drones to use against in its war against the United States and Israel.
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In an interview with CNN, the Ukrainian president said that it is “100% facts” that Russia made Shaheds were used by Iran to attack US bases.
Iran spearheaded the development of Shaheds, which according to Ukraine, was used by Moscow in its aggression against Kyiv.
Although, initially Iran provided the drone, Russia now manufactures its own Shaheds.
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