Friday, February 05, 2021
Russia expels Swedish, Polish, German diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia expels diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland for participating in illegal protests against the jailing of Alexei Navalny.

By: Reuters | Updated: February 5, 2021 9:22:32 pm
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (File)

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.

Responding to this, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that there will be a response if Russia does not reconsider this step. “Russia’s decision to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and is further damaging relations with Europe,” Maas said in a statement.

