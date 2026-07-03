Mourning declared in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile attack leaves 27 dead

Kyiv on Thursday witnessed one of the most devastating Russian drone attacks since the start of the war, with at least 27 people killed and dozens more injured after waves of drones and missiles struck the Ukrainian capital overnight. Local authorities said the death toll could rise more as rescue teams continued searching through collapsed buildings which was attacked on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia launched nearly 500 drones and more than 70 cruise and ballistic missiles in a coordinated assault targeting Kyiv and several other regions. Explosions echoed across the capital for hours as Ukraine’s air defence systems attempted to intercept the incoming barrage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as the city’s worst attack in more than four years of sustained Russian air raids.

Apartments destroyed

Many residential apartments and neighbourhoods, hotels in the city centre and many public buildings were damaged because of the strikes.

In one of the worst-hit areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a large section of a nine-storey apartment building collapsed, trapping residents beneath the rubble.

Emergency department personnel worked through the day using heavy equipment and search dogs were brought to locate survivors. Around 70 people were taken to hospitals, while authorities warned that the casualty count could increase more.

Fires were reported at multiple locations across the city after direct missile strikes and falling debris from intercepted projectiles.

Story continues below this ad

Shelter underground

With air raid sirens sounding through the night, more than 50,000 residents took refuge in Kyiv’s metro stations, which have served as bomb shelters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, as per The Guardian reports.

Many people arrived carrying mattresses, blankets and camping gear, preparing to spend the night underground after officials warned of a possible massive attack.

“I thought it would be safer than staying at home,” a medical student sheltering in one of the metro stations told local media, The Guardian reported.

Zelenskyy blames delay in air defence support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who cut short an overseas visit to return to Kyiv, visited one of the damaged sites and renewed calls for Western allies to deliver promised air defence systems. “We are fighting alone. The victims are only Ukrainians. All we ask from our partners is that they do what they agreed to,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He said the scale of destruction could have been reduced had Ukraine received the military assistance that had already been pledged. “I am asking all our people to be extra careful, take care of yourselves and your children, and use shelters, this is very important,” the president said, during his visit to Dublin.

Moscow claims retaliation

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the strikes were carried out using air, sea and land launched weapons in response to recent Ukrainian attacks inside Russian territory. It claimed military facilities and energy infrastructure were the intended targets, although residential buildings in Kyiv suffered extensive damage.

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s justification, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calling it “immoral” to portray the attacks as retaliation. He argued that Ukraine was exercising its right to defend itself against Russian aggression and urged allies to strengthen the country’s air defences.

International concerns

The scale of the assault caused neighbouring Poland to scramble fighter jets as a precaution, while Finland temporarily imposed an aviation restriction zone over part of the eastern Gulf of Finland.

Story continues below this ad

Following the attack, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “a stark reminder that while Ukraine continues to pursue peace, Putin continues to inflict suffering and violence on the Ukrainian people”.

The latest attack comes as diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled. Kyiv has indicated it is seeking to revive negotiations with the US, with Zelenskyy expressing hope of meeting US President Donald Trump during the NATO summit scheduled for next week.

Kyiv declares day of mourning

City authorities declared mourning on Friday for those killed in the attack, as rescue workers continued combing through the wreckage in search of survivors.