Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Elon Musk to be US President, collapse of Europe: Here’s what former Russian President has predicted for 2023

As New Year approaches, social media is filled with resolutions and predictions from users across the globe. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, too, has a list of his own.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (AP/ File Photo)

“On New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution,” he wrote on Twitter, as he shared 10 predictions for 2022, prompting reactions from several users, including Twitter owner Elon Musk.

A known loyalist of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev served as the president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, and as the prime minister from 2012 to 2020. He is currently the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The Russian official’s prediction includes the creation of the controversial Fourth Reich, encompassing “Germany, Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts”. He also predicted that a war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich, leading to Europe’s division and Poland’s re-partition.

Medvedev added that the United Kingdom, which left the European Union following a referendum in 2016, will rejoin the EU, following which the Union will collapse. “Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency,” he added.

Turning his attention towards the United States, Medvedev said that a Civil War in the country will lead to the emergence of California and Texas as independent states.

What drew everyone’s attention, though, was the tweet in which Medvedev said that billionaire businessman Elon Musk will become the President of the United States in 2023. However, the US Constitution states that “no Person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President.” This rules out the Twitter boss who was born in South Africa in 1971.

Medvedev also predicted the crash of global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, along with the fall of Euro and Dollar as Global Reserve currencies. He added that all financial activity will shift from Europe and the US to Asia.

Medvedev’s predictions went viral on Twitter, eliciting responses from several users, including Musk himself. “Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing an astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” Musk wrote.

Medvedev has praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal. However, the two have locked horns as Musk’s Starlink has provided 22,000 antennas supporting Ukraine’s military and civilian communications since the war began in February.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:32 IST
Border row: Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, won’t tolerate anyone’s claim over it, says Devendra Fadnavis

