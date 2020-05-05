Russia Coronavirus Tracker: State-wise cases, deaths and recoveries

Medical workers wearing protective equipment walk at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Medical workers wearing protective equipment walk at the Pokrovskaya hospital in St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker: Russia confirmed 10,102 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 155,370. The death toll so far is 1,451. Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran last week.

President Vladimir Putin has extended the national “non-working” month through May 11 as Russia continued to see sharp daily rises in new coronavirus infections in recent days. Moscow’s coronavirus lockdown has also been extended until May 11.

About 2% of Moscow residents — or more than 250,000 people — have the coronavirus, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Saturday, citing test results. Around 2,000 Moscow doctors have either recovered from or are currently ill with Covid-19, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Region wise data of COVID-19 infections in Russia (As on May 5 at 12:00 IST )

Russia Infections Deaths Moscow 74,401 761 Moscow Oblast 14,939 111 Saint Petersburg 2,852 37 Nizhny Novgorod Oblast 2,852 16 Murmansk Oblast 1,974 4

As of May 4, 2020, Moscow accounted for the highest number of people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia with over 74.4 thousand cases, followed by the Moscow Oblast with approximately 14.9 thousand. In total, 145,268 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Russia, of which more than 18 thousand people were cured and over 1.3 thousand died due to the disease.

