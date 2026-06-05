Russia considers allowing 12-year-olds to work amid war-linked labour shortage: Report

Russia is discussing whether children as young as 12 should be allowed to work during school holidays as the country grapples with worsening labour shortages linked to the war in Ukraine.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Moscow Children’s Rights Commissioner Olga Yaroslavskaya suggested reviving supervised youth work programmes reminiscent of the Soviet era, arguing that many teenagers want opportunities to earn money during vacations.

What has been proposed?

Yaroslavskaya argued that many teenagers want opportunities to earn money during their summer holidays and that supervised work could help them gain experience. She suggested revisiting current labour regulations, which generally allow employment from the age of 14 under specific conditions, and exploring whether younger adolescents could participate in structured holiday work programmes, the report added.