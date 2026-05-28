Russia alleges it has evidence of a US-funded biological weapons programme linked to Ukraine’s Health Ministry (Photo/AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee claimed that it has obtained evidence of the development of biological weapons of mass destruction funded by the United States, and involving Ukraine’s Health Ministry, the agency’s official spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, according to Sputnik.

Petrenko said that during a probe of the criminal case launched in 2022, the committee obtained data showing that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons involving personnel from Ukraine’s Health Ministry.

“During an investigation of the criminal case launched in 2022 under Article 355 of the Russian Criminal Code (the development, production and stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction), we obtained data indicating that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons of mass destruction with the involvement of personnel from Ukraine’s Health Ministry,” she said at the International Security Forum.