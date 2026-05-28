Russia’s Investigative Committee claimed that it has obtained evidence of the development of biological weapons of mass destruction funded by the United States, and involving Ukraine’s Health Ministry, the agency’s official spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, according to Sputnik.
Petrenko said that during a probe of the criminal case launched in 2022, the committee obtained data showing that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons involving personnel from Ukraine’s Health Ministry.
“During an investigation of the criminal case launched in 2022 under Article 355 of the Russian Criminal Code (the development, production and stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction), we obtained data indicating that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons of mass destruction with the involvement of personnel from Ukraine’s Health Ministry,” she said at the International Security Forum.
Petrenko mentioned that the case involves the military-biological use of pathogens, including the plague, anthrax, brucellosis and tularemia, which she said were classified as potential biological warfare agents.
Moscow has repeatedly alleged that the United States has violated international agreements by funding the development of biological weapons and by setting up several biolabs in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US transferred all the necessary materials linked to its biological programme from Ukraine after the conflict began.
Earlier, in 20222, the Biden administration rejected claims made by Russia and China over the presence of US-operated or US-owned biological or chemical laboratories in Ukraine.
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Russia urges foreign nationals, diplomats to leave Kyiv as it prepares ‘systematic strikes’
Meanwhile, Russia urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv “as soon as possible”, as it threatened to launch a “series of systematic strikes” against Ukraine.
Russia’s defence ministry said the strikes are in retaliation for a Ukrainian drone attack last week that hit a student dorm in Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, which led to the death of at least 18 people.
“Given the continued terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime against Russian civilians, Russia will be targeting Ukrainian defence industry facilities in Kyiv. Foreign nationals, including diplomatic missions & staff, should leave the city ASAP,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a social media post.
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