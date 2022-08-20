Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

Russia held its spot as China’s top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.
Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6% from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.
Still, Russian supplies in July, equivalent to about 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd), were below May’s record of close to 2 million bpd. China is Russia’s largest oil buyer.
Imports from second-ranking Saudi Arabia rebounded last month from June, which was the lowest in more than three years, to 6.56 million tonnes, or 1.54 million bpd, but still slightly below year-ago level.
Subscriber Only Stories
Year-to-date imports from Russia totalled 48.45 million tonnes, up 4.4% on the year, still trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which supplied 49.84 million tonnes, or 1% below the year-ago level. China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5% from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.
The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27% year-on-year and 58%, respectively. Customs reported no imports from Venezuela or Iran last month. State oil firms have shunned purchases since late 2019 for fear of falling foul of secondary U.S. sanctions.
Imports from Malaysia, often used as a transfer point in the past two years for oil originating from Iran and Venezuela, soared 183% on the year, to 3.34 million tonnes, and up from June’s 2.65 million tonnes.
Here is the detailed breakdown of oil imports, in metric tonnes: July y/y pct Jan-July y/r pct change change Saudi 6,563,472 -1.60 49,835,011 -1.20 Russia 7,145,611 7.60 48,453,258 4.43 Iraq 3,639,508 -22.10 30,375,600 -1.30 Angola 2,125,769 -27.00 19,314,320 -15.50 Brazil 1,026,900 -58.00 14,025,389 -27.00 United 128,527 -84.00 4,585,464 -49.00 States Malaysia 3,344,832 183.00 14,420,592 69.70 Iran 0 – 780,392 – Venezuela 0 – 0 – Oman 2,764,238 -25.00 23,793,940 -10.70 UAE 3,562,013 86.00 22,992,753 42.00 (1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)
Should we take painkillers during menstruation?
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul start India run chase
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months
DU Admissions: Varsity to soon launch application process for undergraduate courses
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Should we take painkillers during menstruation?
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’
CBI court rejects TMC leader’s bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24
‘People from Pakistan welcome me with lot of love’: Boman Irani on his fan base in the neighbouring country
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of ‘squeezing’ state financially
Know Your City: Shinde Chhatri, resting place of great Maratha Mahadji Shinde hidden in a Pune suburb
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu teaches ‘desi’ moves to popular talk show host Trevor Noah, watch
CA Inter May 2023 exams: ICAI announces one-time relaxation for students registered till July 31
Kerala University urges Governor to reinitiate V-C selection process