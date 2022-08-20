scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6% from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.

Oil tankers sail along Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/File)

Russia held its spot as China’s top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6% from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.

Still, Russian supplies in July, equivalent to about 1.68 million barrels per day (bpd), were below May’s record of close to 2 million bpd. China is Russia’s largest oil buyer.

Imports from second-ranking Saudi Arabia rebounded last month from June, which was the lowest in more than three years, to 6.56 million tonnes, or 1.54 million bpd, but still slightly below year-ago level.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...Premium
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...

Year-to-date imports from Russia totalled 48.45 million tonnes, up 4.4% on the year, still trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which supplied 49.84 million tonnes, or 1% below the year-ago level. China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5% from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.

The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27% year-on-year and 58%, respectively. Customs reported no imports from Venezuela or Iran last month. State oil firms have shunned purchases since late 2019 for fear of falling foul of secondary U.S. sanctions.

Imports from Malaysia, often used as a transfer point in the past two years for oil originating from Iran and Venezuela, soared 183% on the year, to 3.34 million tonnes, and up from June’s 2.65 million tonnes.

Advertisement

Here is the detailed breakdown of oil imports, in metric tonnes: July y/y pct Jan-July y/r pct change change Saudi 6,563,472 -1.60 49,835,011 -1.20 Russia 7,145,611 7.60 48,453,258 4.43 Iraq 3,639,508 -22.10 30,375,600 -1.30 Angola 2,125,769 -27.00 19,314,320 -15.50 Brazil 1,026,900 -58.00 14,025,389 -27.00 United 128,527 -84.00 4,585,464 -49.00 States Malaysia 3,344,832 183.00 14,420,592 69.70 Iran 0 – 780,392 – Venezuela 0 – 0 – Oman 2,764,238 -25.00 23,793,940 -10.70 UAE 3,562,013 86.00 22,992,753 42.00 (1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:32:09 pm
Next Story

Should we take painkillers during menstruation?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul start India run chase
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul start India run chase

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall
In Pics

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: 'Our lives are forever changed'

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: 'Our lives are forever changed'

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement