scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Russian and Chinese jets conducted joint patrol, Moscow says

The joint patrol lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and Chinese Xian H-6 jets, the defence ministry said in a statement.

By: Reuters |
May 24, 2022 5:59:13 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP/File)

Russian and Chinese military planes conducted joint exercises to patrol the Asia-Pacific region, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The joint patrol lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and Chinese Xian H-6 jets, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Planes from the Japanese and South Korean air force shadowed the Russian and Chinese jets for part of the exercise, the defence ministry said.

 

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Explained: Who are ASHA workers, the women healthcare volunteers honoured...Premium
Explained: Who are ASHA workers, the women healthcare volunteers honoured...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
More Premium Stories >>

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement