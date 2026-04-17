Russia carries one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine this year, killing 18

An administrative leader at the Odesa National Music Academy, a higher education music academy in the city, said that one of the halls in a dormitory was badly damaged.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 17, 2026 11:25 AM IST First published on: Apr 17, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine WarPeople stand outside a Baptist church damaged by a Russian guided aerial bomb, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine this year, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 100 across several cities, Ukrainian authorities said, according to CNN.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 659 drones and 44 missiles over a 24-hour period, targeting cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

“Over the past day and night, Russia carried out a massive attack against Ukraine with almost 700 drones and dozens of missiles,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. “The attack primarily targeted civilians.”

Deaths reported across cities

In Kyiv, four people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in the rubble of a destroyed building. At least 48 others were injured, the State Emergency Service said.

A construction company executive said a strike landed close to a residential project site, injuring six workers. Two were reported to be in serious condition.

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In Odesa, eight people were killed in a residential building hit first by a drone and later by a missile, according to local authorities. Emergency footage showed rescuers carrying victims from the site.

At the Odesa National Music Academy, officials said a dormitory was damaged. “Students were evacuated… five students were injured and have received medical treatment,” an administrator said.

Three people were killed and 34 injured in Dnipro, while one death was reported in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine condemns strikes

Ukrainian officials criticised the attacks and called for accountability.

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“Such attacks cannot be normalised. These are war crimes that must be stopped,” Sybiha said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes showed Russia was continuing its military campaign.

“Another night has proven that Russia does not deserve any easing of global policy or lifting of sanctions,” he said.

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The strikes came days after a brief ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Orthodox Easter period.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed defence cooperation with Italian officials, including President Sergio Mattarella and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

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Ukrainian authorities said emergency services continued rescue operations in affected areas, as damage assessments were under way.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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