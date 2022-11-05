scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a cafe in Kostroma, Russia, Nov. 5, 2022. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people.

The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance. The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire.

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 km north of Moscow.

It wasn’t the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 01:13:05 pm
Next Story

Karan Mehra on being accused by Rajeev Sen of having affair with Charu Asopa: ‘Main pehle apni cheezein solve karne mein laga hun…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement