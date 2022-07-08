scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Russia says it will boost gas supply to Europe if Canada returns turbine

Reuters reported on Thursday that Ukraine was opposed to Canada returning the turbine to Russia's Gazprom, arguing that it would violate sanctions imposed after Russia's deployment of its armed forces to Ukraine.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
Updated: July 8, 2022 5:39:04 pm
A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. (Representational image via Reuters)

The Kremlin on Friday said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline currently being serviced in Canada was returned.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure.

He said a maintenance shutdown of Nord Stream 1 planned for this month was a regular, scheduled event, and that no one was “inventing” any repairs.

