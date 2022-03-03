scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read

Russia billionaires move superyachts to Maldives as sanctions tighten, data shows

Yachts owned by Russian billionaires, , including the 88-metre (288 ft) Nirvana owned by Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin, were seen cruising in Maldives waters.

By: Reuters | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 2:56:09 pm
The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul. (Reuters)

At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising on Wednesday in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship tracking data showed.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The vessels’ arrival in the archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka follows the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Russia in reprisal for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Clio superyacht, owned by Oleg Deripaska, the founder of aluminium giant Rusal, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, anchored off the capial Male on Wednesday, according to shipping database MarineTraffic. The Titan, owned by Alexander Abramov, a co-founder of steel producer Evraz, arrived on Feb. 28.

Three further yachts owned by Russian billionaires were seen cruising in Maldives waters on Wednesday, the data showed. They include the 88-metre (288 ft) Nirvana owned by Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin. Most vessels were last seen anchored in Middle Eastern ports earlier in the year.

Also Read |From SWIFT ban to no-fly zones, list of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine

A spokesperson for Maldives’ government did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States has said it will take strict action to seize property of sanctioned Russians. “This coming week, we will launch a multilateral Transatlantic task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions, and any other ill-gotten gains that we can find and freeze under the law,” the White House said in a tweet on Sunday.

Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska and other influential Russians in 2018 because of their ties to President Vladimir Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, which Moscow denies.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement