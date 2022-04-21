scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read

Russia bars entry to US VP Kamala Harris, other US officials and figures

The sanctions list included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 21, 2022 9:05:45 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Vice-President Kamala Harris

Russia on Thursday expanded an entry ban on U.S. officials to include U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and 28 other American officials, businesspeople and journalists.

The sanctions list, published by the Russian foreign ministry, included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

“These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement