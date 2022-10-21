scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Russia barred from future projects of FATF

FATF chairperson T Raja Kumar said Russia's actions continued to violate FATF's core principles, which aim to promote security, safety and integrity of financial systems.

fatf flagThe FATF will continue to monitor the situation and consider at each of its plenary meetings whether grounds exist for lifting or modifying these restrictions. (AP file)

Russia has been barred from participating in future projects of global terror financing and money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressing a press conference in Paris, FATF chairperson T Raja Kumar said the move comes in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Don't miss |Pakistan taken off FATF’s ‘grey list’ after four years, says anti-terror financing watchdog

Kumar said Russia’s actions continued to violate FATF’s core principles, which aim to promote security, safety and integrity of financial systems.

“As a result of Russia’s continuing actions, the FATF has decided to impose additional restrictions on the country’s remaining role, including by barring them from participating in current and future FATF projects,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

Russia is also barred from participating in meetings of the FATF-Style Regional Bodies. “These measures expand on the actions that the FATF took in June, which stripped Russia of all its leadership roles among other restrictions,” Kumar said.

The FATF will continue to monitor the situation and consider at each of its plenary meetings whether grounds exist for lifting or modifying these restrictions.

He said that following the statements issued in March, April and June 2022, the FATF reiterates that all jurisdictions should be vigilant to emerging risks from the circumvention of measures taken against Russia in order to protect the international financial system.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:57:18 pm
Next Story

World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement