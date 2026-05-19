Russia attacks Ukraine’s Danube port city, Ukraine launches drones towards Moscow

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official telegram channel shows the damage after a Ukrainian drone attack, just outside Moscow, Russia. (Source: AP)

A Russian air attack damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Izmail city in the early hours of Tuesday, while Russian authorities said they had downed four drones launched by Ukraine that were headed towards Moscow.

Izmail, home to the largest Ukrainian port on the Danube River, is a frequently hit ⁠strategic ​location.

“Port infrastructure facilities in the city of Izmail were damaged,” local officials said on Telegram, adding that nearly all aerial attack weapons were destroyed. “Fortunately, there were no casualties or significant destruction.”

The Telegram post showed firemen battling a fire at a building that had ​had its ​windows blown out.