scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Russia asks Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters to speak on Ukraine arms at UN

Waters was criticised by supporters of Ukraine when he published an open letter on his website in September to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. He argued against the Western supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los AngelesPink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Listen to this article
Russia asks Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters to speak on Ukraine arms at UN
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

“Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?” said a U.N. Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Explained |Why Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters’ stance on Ukraine led to his concerts being cancelled in Poland

Waters was criticised by supporters of Ukraine when he published an open letter on his website in September to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. He argued against the Western supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“Let’s see what he will say. He has a position and you will hear it tomorrow,” said Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, jokingly adding: “Perhaps he will sing to us, too.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

The 15-member Security Council has met dozens of times since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine last Feb. 24. But it is unable to take any action because Russia is a veto power, along with the United States, China, Britain and France.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:15 IST
Next Story

‘You know you have made it in life’: A delighted Ricky Kej says after Amul topical on his third Grammy win

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close