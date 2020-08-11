scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Russia approves world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, says Vladimir Putin

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2020 2:40:32 pm
The balloting completes a convoluted saga of concealment, deception and surprise that began in January when Putin first proposed the constitutional changes in a state-of-the-nation address.

Russia’s health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, reported Reuters. The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before science and safety.

(With inputs from Reuters)

