Russia and Ukraine swap 205 prisoners under Trump-brokered ceasefire deal

The prisoner swap was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, Moscow said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 15, 2026 02:36 PM IST
TrumpA Ukrainian soldier hugs a woman after returning from captivity during a POW exchange between Russia and Ukraine. (AP)
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Russia and Ukraine on Friday exchanged 205 prisoners of war each as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump had announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to May 11. The temporary truce coincided with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accepted his proposal for a pause in fighting.

As part of the agreement, both sides also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each during the three-day ceasefire.

The latest prisoner swap was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, Moscow said. Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that the released Russian servicemen were currently in Belarus, where they were receiving necessary medical and psychological support. Ukraine also confirmed the return of its POWs.

However, despite the temporary ceasefire, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating the truce during the May 9–11 period.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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