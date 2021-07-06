scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia’s far east: Report

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.

By: Reuters |
July 6, 2021 10:57:50 am
The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement