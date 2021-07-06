Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia’s far east: Report

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.
The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.