Russia actions pose threat to peace, stability: Trump after meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and President Donald Trump shake hands after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump Wednesday said he agreed with his visiting Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that Russian actions in the region pose a threat to peace and stability. “I think it’s a very aggressive situation. I think Russia has acted aggressively. They respect force. They respect strength, as anyone does. And we have the greatest strength in the world,” he said.

Trump was talking to reporters at a joint news conference with Duda at the White House. When asked if he shares the view that a permanent American base in Poland was justified, he said, “I do. I actually do”. “Poland would be paying billions of dollars for the base,” Trump added.

Duda had requested Trump for US troops to be permanently based in Poland. Duda said the threat of absolute Russian domination in Europe, in terms of gas deliveries, was obvious.

“What are the results of such a domination. We were able to see that ourselves a couple of years ago in Ukraine. A sudden interruption of supplies. Of course, it had nothing to do with economic factors. It was connected only and exclusively with political blackmail. It was a fact,” he said.

Duda said Russia over the years has increased its military presence in the Kaliningrad Oblast. “As far aggressive Russian behaviour is concerned… increased military activities concerned, including increasing of the militarisation, it has been conducting such activities in a systematic way. And for the first time, we were able to see that in a materialised way in Georgia,” he said.

