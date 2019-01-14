Ruskin Bond: Language, nuance and play of words can be used to draw in reader

Master storyteller Ruskin Bond has said that language, nuance and play of words can be used to draw in the reader.

Bond, known for his literary collections like ‘The Room on the Roof’ and ‘Mr Olivers Diary’, spoke about the skills needed for journalistic writing and stressed on the use of language, nuance and play of words. He said these three things are needed to draw in the reader.

The eminent writer was speaking at the concluding day of the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The three-day annual festival was packed with a series of engaging sessions touching upon a host of topics ranging from literature to theatre, dance, music, journalism and performing arts.

Skills required for journalistic writing and art of presenting news was among myriad topics discussed threadbare at the meet.

Acclaimed writer Aatish Taseer spoke at length about how he has travelled across the Eternal City of Varanasi to understand Sanskrit at its root.

Celebrated ornithologist Bikram Grewal moderated a session and spoke about the importance of conservation and the need to protect the indigenous avian fauna of the region.

To promote Odia literature and culture, three sessions with eminent personalities from diverse artistic fields delved into history and identity of the language.

