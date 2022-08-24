Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation

Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son filed a statement of claim in the Federal Court on Tuesday, a day after Crikey publisher Private Media’s chairman Eric Beecher and managing editor Peter Fray put their names to an ad in The New York Times inviting Lachlan Murdoch to sue.
“We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom,” the two media executives said in an open letter to Lachlan Murdoch, which was also published in Australia’s The Canberra Times newspaper on Tuesday.
Murdoch is suing Private Media, a private company, Fray, who is also the website’s editor-in-chief, and Crikey’s political editor, Bernard Keane.
Subscriber Only Stories
Murdoch claims he was defamed by Keane’s column about the U.S. congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection which Crikey published on June 29 under the headlines: “Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator.”
U.S. cable news giant Fox News is accused in suits filed in the U.S. of airing false claims linking two election technology companies, Dominion and Smartmatic, to a conspiracy to steal votes from former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, won by President Joe Biden.Crikey said it welcomed the Murdoch action.
“Crikey will not be silenced,” the statement published Wednesday said.Lachlan Murdoch’s office confirmed the defamation proceedings had been filed but declined to make further comment.
Private Media chief executive Will Hayward said in a statement: “We are determined to fight for the integrity and importance of diverse, independent media in Australian democracy.”
No court hearing date has yet been set. Murdoch has not proposed a monetary sum should he win damages in court.
Crikey removed the contentious article from its website when it received a letter from Murdoch’s lawyers a day after the article was published.
After further letters were exchanged between lawyers, Crikey published the article again last week.
Crikey attracts an audience of at least 175,000 unique readers a month and has at least 15,000 paid subscribers, according to court documents.
Top News
Latest News
‘Silent deaths due to air pollution’, says Karnataka Health Minister
Explained: Why are South Korea and the US carrying out massive joint military drills around North Korea?
Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again
Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms, schools free to decide
Dreamfolks Services IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening: All you need to know
Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi after completing Unity Run; discuss their common love for fitness
Migrants crossing the English Channel hit new 24-hour record
Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood PR machinery focuses too much on box office: ‘Films should always be measured in terms of…’
Who is Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko? The whistleblower who accused Twitter of cyber malpractices
Shaheen Bhatt talks about experiencing a panic attack: ‘It feels like you are dying’
Gujarat polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaign, party to pitch Rajasthan model against BJP’s state model
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
‘Godman’, wife booked for sexually exploiting woman in Karnataka for years