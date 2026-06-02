British MP Rupert Lowe sparks fresh UK ‘grooming gangs’ debate in Parliament

British MP Rupert Lowe has recently reignited debate over the UK’s “grooming gangs” scandal after delivering an emotional speech in Parliament that highlighted survivor testimonies, institutional failures and demands for greater accountability.

The term “grooming gangs” is commonly used in the UK to describe groups of men involved in the organised sexual exploitation of children and teenagers over several years in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale and Oldham.

British government investigations into these gangs have found that perpetrators involved in organised child sexual abuse were often “taxi drivers and market traders of Pakistani heritage”. At the same time, official UK inquiries have warned against stereotyping entire ethnic or religious communities based on the crimes of offenders.

Last year, a court in Manchester sentenced seven men to prison terms ranging from 12 to 35 years for the systematic sexual abuse of two teenage girls in Rochdale, northern England, between 2001 and 2006. Estimates from a 2014 report suggested that at least 1,400 victims may have been exploited in such cases by men primarily of Pakistani heritage.

In his emotional speech, Lowe called for stronger action and greater accountability from authorities. Opening his remarks, he thanked the “260,974 British men and women” who signed a petition that led to the debate and welcomed survivors seated in the public gallery. He stressed that the discussion was “about survivors” and not politics.

I want the world to hear what we heard. pic.twitter.com/2DtCS0QztE — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 1, 2026

Disturbing testimonials

During the debate, Lowe referred to testimonies gathered during what he described as an “independent rape gang inquiry hearing”. He said the accounts revealed years of abuse, intimidation and institutional failure involving vulnerable young girls.

One testimony cited by Lowe alleged, “Over the course of the abuse, I was raped by multiple police officers in different parts of the country.”

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Several testimonies referenced allegations that victims were targeted based on their race and background. Lowe also cited claims of failures by police, healthcare workers, children’s home staff and local authorities to properly respond to warning signs and survivor complaints.

Referring to another testimony, Lowe said: “Race did play a part and motivated the selection or demographic of the victims throughout my exploitation. The other girls I encountered or who were abused alongside me were almost exclusively white.”

Sharing another disturbing account, the MP claimed one victim told him: “It started when I was 13. I was raped by probably about 600 or 700 different men over three years.”

Another victim said, “They would toot the horn of the car, and then a child would be taken to the front door by a staff member of the children’s home.”

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One survivor alleged she suffered severe injuries after being assaulted at age 15 and said hospital staff failed to question her account or identify signs of abuse.

The MP said the inquiry “should never have needed to happen” and urged Parliament to listen to survivors and “finally act”.

The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny in the UK over historical grooming gang cases and growing calls for wider investigations into the institutional handling of abuse allegations.

Who are grooming gangs in the UK?

Official inquiries describe cases in which vulnerable minors were manipulated, trafficked, intimidated, drugged or abused by multiple offenders over long periods.

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The term “grooming gangs” became widely known after investigations in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale and Oldham uncovered large-scale child sexual exploitation, along with major failures by police, councils and social services to protect victims.

The ongoing UK statutory inquiry says it is specifically investigating “the sexual abuse and exploitation of children by grooming gangs across England and Wales”.