600 US visas revoked over ‘birth tourism’, citizenship not for sale: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US citizenship is not for sale as he announced more than 600 visas revoked over birth tourism.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 14, 2026 10:50 AM IST First published on: Aug 14, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Marco RubioSecretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: AP)

More than 600 visas had been revoked in a single month as part of a crackdown on ‘birth tourism’, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, declaring that “American citizenship is not for sale”.

What did Rubio say about ‘birth tourism’?

Rubio said in a post on X that ‘birth tourism’ rings were profiting from the exploitation of America’s laws by coaching foreign nationals to defraud the US visa system, arranging travel and housing, and forging documents to help foreign nationals secure citizenship for their children.

He said the State Department had set up a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to review the activity of visa holders and dismantle such networks. According to the post, the task force draws on information from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to examine visa holders’ activities and travel records.

Rubio added that the department would use all available tools to dismantle ‘birth tourism networks’ and defend the integrity of US citizenship.

Why did Rubio’s post draw a community note?

A community note on X pointed to the Trump administration’s Gold Card programme, under which foreign nationals can gain US residency and a route to citizenship after a contribution of between $1 million and $2 million, alongside a copy of the Gold Card executive order.

The programme does not sell citizenship directly. It instead offers a pathway to permanent residency and eventual naturalisation for those who qualify.

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How does the Trump administration define ‘birth tourism’?

The administration describes ‘birth tourism’ as travel to the US on a non-immigrant visa for the specific purpose of giving birth there. An executive order signed by President Trump on August 6 gave the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security powers to act against those involved in the practice.

Officials have said some operators advertise services covering visa coaching, accommodation and hospital bookings, and have pointed to cases where travellers concealed the real reason for their visit. The move comes against the backdrop of birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, which grants citizenship to those born or naturalised in the US and subject to its jurisdiction.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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