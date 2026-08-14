600 US visas revoked over ‘birth tourism’, citizenship not for sale: Rubio

More than 600 visas had been revoked in a single month as part of a crackdown on ‘birth tourism’, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, declaring that “American citizenship is not for sale”.

Rubio said in a post on X that ‘birth tourism’ rings were profiting from the exploitation of America’s laws by coaching foreign nationals to defraud the US visa system, arranging travel and housing, and forging documents to help foreign nationals secure citizenship for their children.

He said the State Department had set up a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to review the activity of visa holders and dismantle such networks. According to the post, the task force draws on information from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to examine visa holders’ activities and travel records.

Rubio added that the department would use all available tools to dismantle ‘birth tourism networks’ and defend the integrity of US citizenship.

Why did Rubio’s post draw a community note?

A community note on X pointed to the Trump administration’s Gold Card programme, under which foreign nationals can gain US residency and a route to citizenship after a contribution of between $1 million and $2 million, alongside a copy of the Gold Card executive order.

American citizenship is not for sale.



But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America's laws- coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 12, 2026

The programme does not sell citizenship directly. It instead offers a pathway to permanent residency and eventual naturalisation for those who qualify.

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How does the Trump administration define ‘birth tourism’?

The administration describes ‘birth tourism’ as travel to the US on a non-immigrant visa for the specific purpose of giving birth there. An executive order signed by President Trump on August 6 gave the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security powers to act against those involved in the practice.

Officials have said some operators advertise services covering visa coaching, accommodation and hospital bookings, and have pointed to cases where travellers concealed the real reason for their visit. The move comes against the backdrop of birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, which grants citizenship to those born or naturalised in the US and subject to its jurisdiction.