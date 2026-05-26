Rubio says deal with Iran still possible within days after US launches ‘self-defence’ strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.(AP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a deal with Iran is still possible within days, after Washington carried out “self-defence” strikes targeting missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran.

“There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we’ll see if we can make progress. I think it’s a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it’ll take a few days,” Rubio told reporters in Jaipur.

“The president expressed his desire to make it. He’s either going to make a good deal or no deal,” he said.