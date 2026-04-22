Rs 86,816 crore Dubai Metro Gold Line project approved: 42 km underground network to be ready by 2032

Dubai approves Rs 86,816 crore Metro Gold Line project featuring a 42 km underground network, set for completion by 2032. Check route and key details. (Image generated using AI)

Dubai Metro Gold Line project: The Dubai Metro Gold Line project received approval on Wednesday, with an estimated investment of around Rs 86,816 crore (AED 34 billion). The new metro line will span 42 km and feature 18 stations, marking Dubai’s first fully underground metro corridor.

Dubai Metro Gold Line connectivity

The Dubai Metro Gold Line project will connect with both the Dubai Metro Red Line and the Dubai Metro Green Line. It will also integrate with Etihad Rail. With the addition of the Gold Line, Dubai’s total metro network will expand to 162 km.

At present, the Dubai Metro spans 120 km, comprising the Red Line (52 km), Green Line (23 km), Route 2020 (15 km) and the Dubai Metro Blue Line (30 km, currently under construction).