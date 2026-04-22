Rs 86,816 crore Dubai Metro Gold Line project approved: 42 km underground network to be ready by 2032

Dubai Metro Gold Line project approved: The new metro line will span 42 km and feature 18 stations, marking Dubai's first fully underground metro corridor. 

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 11:44 PM IST
Dubai approves Rs 86,816 crore Metro Gold Line project featuring a 42 km underground network, set for completion by 2032. Check route and key details. (Image generated using AI)Dubai approves Rs 86,816 crore Metro Gold Line project featuring a 42 km underground network, set for completion by 2032. Check route and key details. (Image generated using AI)
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Dubai Metro Gold Line project: The Dubai Metro Gold Line project received approval on Wednesday, with an estimated investment of around Rs 86,816 crore (AED 34 billion). The new metro line will span 42 km and feature 18 stations, marking Dubai’s first fully underground metro corridor.

Dubai Metro Gold Line connectivity

The Dubai Metro Gold Line project will connect with both the Dubai Metro Red Line and the Dubai Metro Green Line. It will also integrate with Etihad Rail. With the addition of the Gold Line, Dubai’s total metro network will expand to 162 km.

At present, the Dubai Metro spans 120 km, comprising the Red Line (52 km), Green Line (23 km), Route 2020 (15 km) and the Dubai Metro Blue Line (30 km, currently under construction).

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Dubai Metro Gold Line completion date

The Dubai Metro Gold Line is set to be completed by September 9, 2032. The tender for the project will be issued this year, with the contract expected to be awarded in 2027, followed by the beginning of construction work.

Dubai Metro stations

With the completion of the Dubai Metro Gold Line, the total number of metro stations in Dubai will rise to 85. At present, the Dubai Metro has 67 stations, including the Dubai Metro Red Line (28 stations), the Dubai Metro Green Line (18 stations), Route 2020 (7 stations) and the Dubai Metro Blue Line (14 stations).

Dubai Metro Gold Line route

Dubai Metro Gold Line project will pass through 15 strategic locations including Mina Rashid, City Walk, Business Bay, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Meydan, Al Barsha South, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). It will originate from Al Ghubaiba and will conclude at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dubai Metro Gold Line tunnel

The Dubai Metro Gold Line will be built using advanced tunnel boring machine (TBM) technology for its fully underground construction. It aims at ensuring minimal disruption to residents and existing urban developments.

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Dubai Metro passenger ridership

The Dubai Metro has transported more than 2.8 billion passengers since operations began in September 2009 until the end of 2025. Last year, around 295 million passengers used the metro.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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