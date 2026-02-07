Rs 5,000 crore investment: Dubai Loop project set to transform mobility ecosystem in Middle-East; here’s how

Dubai Loop underground transportation project: On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop project.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Feb 7, 2026
Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)
Dubai Loop project: The Dubai Loop project is set to transform the mobility ecosystem and strengthen public transport in the Middle-East by offering advanced first-and-last-mile connectivity solutions. On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop project.

What is Dubai Loop project?

The Dubai Loop project is a network of innovative underground tunnels for passenger transport across the emirate. The project will have advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and traffic flow in high-density urban areas.

This infrastructure project is expected to be implemented rapidly and in a cost-efficient manner, with minimal impact on existing roads and utility services.

Dubai Loop project: Cost, completion timeline

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the project is estimated to cost around AED 2 billion (approximately Rs 5,000 crore) and is expected to be completed in about three years.

“The cost of implementing the first phase of the route is estimated at approximately AED 565 million, with an anticipated delivery period of around one year following the completion of design works and required preparations. The total cost of the full route is estimated at approximately AED 2 billion, with an expected implementation period of around three years,” the RTA said in a statement.

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

Dubai Loop project-Elon Musk, Dubai Loop tunnel project

On the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk. As per the agreement, the duo will finalise the design while beginning mobilisation activities.

Here’s how Dubai Loop project would transform mobility ecosystem in middle east

The RTA said that several studies have demonstrated the Dubai Loop project’s efficiency in capacity and operating costs. The pilot phase is expected to serve nearly 13,000 passengers daily, while the complete route is projected to have a capacity of around 30,000 passengers per day.

Story continues below this ad

The first phase of the project will begin with the construction of a 6.4-km pilot route comprising four stations, linking the Dubai International Financial Centre with Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for the full alignment, which will stretch up to 22.2 km with 19 stations, connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

In a statement, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s transport ecosystem, as it enhances integration between different mobility modes and provides flexible and efficient first- and last-mile solutions.

The agreement supports efforts to further cement Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities in the deployment of future mobility solutions and the adoption of advanced technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and facilitating the movement of residents and visitors across the Emirate, while keeping pace with its rapid urban and economic growth.”

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

As per RTA, the Dubai Loop project involves the construction of tunnels with a diameter of 3.6 metres, dedicated to vehicle transport. These tunnels will be developed using advanced tunnelling technologies that enable faster delivery, lower construction costs, and reduced impact on existing roads and utilities compared with conventional transport systems.

Story continues below this ad

According to The Boring Company, the ‘Loop’ is an express public transportation system that resembles an underground highway more than a subway system.

“If a subway line had 100 stops, a train would typically stop at each station, so the trip between Stop 1 and Stop 100 would be long. In contrast, Loop passengers travel directly to their destination, anywhere between Stop 1 to Stop 100, without stopping at the intermediate stations. Also, the express system allows Loop vehicles to travel faster than conventional subway cars (up to 150 mph vs. up to 65 mph),” it said.

