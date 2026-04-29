Royal Roast: King Charles jokes ‘you’d be speaking French’ in response to Trump ‘speaking German’ boast

In an evening aimed at reinforcing US–UK ties despite recent strains, King Charles III turned to history and humour to make a subtle but telling point about wartime narratives — one that gently undercut Donald Trump.

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Referring to Trump’s claim at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Europe would be “speaking German” without American intervention, the British monarch quipped, “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French”

A lot of jokes from King Charles tonight. “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French” pic.twitter.com/9EyxNMLxCR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

The remark drew laughter at the White House dinner, where Charles leaned into history to underline the long and occasionally complicated ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier in the evening, the King called Trump’s second term “historic” and said it was a pleasure to be back in the “heart of your democracy.” He also joked about recent “readjustments” to the East Wing, recalling Britain’s own “real estate redevelopment” of the White House in 1814, when British forces set the building ablaze during the War of 1812.

Adding to the symbolism, Charles presented Trump with a historic bell from HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that saw action during World War II, joking: “Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring.”

The visit, which included a ceremonial welcome on the White House South Lawn attended by Queen Camilla, was designed to reinforce transatlantic ties. However, it comes at a strained moment in relations.

Trump’s recent tensions with Keir Starmer, particularly over international strategy and the Iran conflict, have added friction, with the US President recently remarking, “this is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

Despite the underlying tensions, the evening struck a carefully balanced tone, blending humour, history and diplomacy to signal that the US-UK relationship can endure political differences.