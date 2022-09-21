scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Rouble tumbles past 62 vs dollar as Vladimir Putin orders partial mobilisation

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and warned the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail", Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since Aug. 1 (AP/File)

The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and warned the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail”, Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since Aug. 1.

It had lost 1.5% to trade at 61.50 to the euro .

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:50:25 pm
Next Story

New York City subway system to install security cameras in train cars

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement