Three Pakistani-origin men convicted of child rape in UK, 2 escape before verdict

Three Pakistani-origin men have been convicted of child rape dating back to the 2000s in northern England after officers investigated a report made by the girl as an adult.

Mudasar Hussain, 37, Ghazanfar Hussain, 42, and Kamir Ifzal Khan, 37, were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation and prosecution case involving child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in South Yorkshire between 1997 and 2013.

Mudasar Hussain was found guilty of 12 counts of rape, while Khan was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation. Ghazanfar Hussain, Mudasar’s brother, was found guilty of one count of rape.

⚖️ Three men have been convicted for sexually exploiting a young girl through multiple counts of rape in Sheffield more than 20 years ago thanks to the work of @CPSUK & @NCA_UK

https://t.co/4Zp52huqFQ https://t.co/BdXCgGl27m — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) November 12, 2026

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Only Ghazanfar was present in court for the verdict. Mudasar and Khan had absconded before the trial and were convicted in their absence.

Two convicted men being sought

The NCA has appealed to the public for information about the whereabouts of Mudasar and Khan.

According to the agency, Mudasar was on conditional bail before the trial and had surrendered his passport. Investigators say he could still be in the UK, although they have not ruled out the possibility that he left the country illegally.

Khan, meanwhile, is known to have flown to Qatar on September 22. Investigators believe he subsequently travelled to Pakistan.

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Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, said officers were pursuing enquiries in the UK and overseas to locate both men and ensure they serve their sentences.

Girl was 13 when abuse began

The victim, now in her 30s, was 13 and approaching 14 when she first met Mudasar Hussain. She later met Ghazanfar and Khan separately. The abuse took place between 2008 and 2010.

According to the NCA, Mudasar, whom she knew as “Muddy”, gave her drugs and alcohol and threatened her when she refused to meet him. He raped her repeatedly over approximately 18 months at a house, in his car and at other locations around Rotherham. He also threatened her with a baseball bat.

When Mudasar left the UK for a period, the girl met his brother Ghazanfar, who was known as “Gucci”. She did not initially know that the two men were related. The NCA said Ghazanfar isolated her from a friend and raped her on one occasion.

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She later began visiting a local takeaway where Khan worked. He gave her food, money and cigarettes, and led her to believe they were in a relationship. The NCA said he raped her repeatedly over approximately seven months. He was also convicted of trafficking for sexual exploitation after arranging for another man to have sex with her.

How Operation Stovewood built the case

The investigation began after Operation Stovewood officers contacted the woman as they believed she might have been sexually abused as a child. She subsequently provided details of the men, their vehicles and the locations where the offences took place.

Investigators corroborated her account using witness statements, phone records and other documents linking the men to the victim and the locations.

The three men were arrested and charged in March 2025.

Melissa Garner, a specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the abuse had caused the victim “serious and lifelong harm”. She praised her determination and courage in helping secure the convictions.

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Operation Stovewood was established in 2014 to investigate child sexual abuse and exploitation in South Yorkshire between 1997 and 2013. The NCA says the operation has identified and supported around 1,150 potential victims and secured 60 convictions against 55 people.

The agency has urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mudasar Hussain or Kamir Khan to contact it or Crimestoppers anonymously.

(With inputs from agencies)